Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 328 ($4.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

LON CAY opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Charles Stanley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.