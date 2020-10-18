Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $240.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,210.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the period.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

