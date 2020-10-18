Charles Alexander Spicer Buys 23,073 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer purchased 23,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.39 ($12,962.36).
Shares of LON MJH opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.63 ($0.81).
About MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L)
