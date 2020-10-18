Charles Alexander Spicer Buys 23,073 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer purchased 23,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.39 ($12,962.36).

Shares of LON MJH opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.63 ($0.81).

About MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

