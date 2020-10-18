Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.29

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as low as $31.00. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 13,084 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

