Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Short Interest Update

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CERPQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cereplast has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Cereplast Company Profile
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.