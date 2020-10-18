Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) vs. Harbor Custom Development (NYSE:HCDI) Critical Comparison

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Century Communities alerts:

This table compares Century Communities and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 5.25% 13.57% 5.49% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 2 0 2.67 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Communities presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and Harbor Custom Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $2.54 billion 0.60 $112.99 million $4.05 11.33 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

Century Communities beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.