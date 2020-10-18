CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,333,475. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

