Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$4.29 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

CP stock opened at C$428.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$398.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$357.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$424.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$483.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$391.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

