Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $325.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average is $264.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

