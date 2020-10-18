Canaccord Genuity Trims Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Target Price to C$0.75

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.15 to C$0.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PAT stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

