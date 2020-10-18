Canaccord Genuity Trims Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Target Price to C$0.75

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.15 to C$0.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
PAT stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90.
About Patriot One Technologies
