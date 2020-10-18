Canaccord Genuity Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,543,589 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $45,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.7% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 762,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $49,222,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

