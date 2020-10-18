Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

