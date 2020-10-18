Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 32,984 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total transaction of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,561.66 ($33.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,459.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,110.88.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0010232 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.