BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

