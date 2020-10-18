BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

