BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.