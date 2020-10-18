Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

BMTC opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

