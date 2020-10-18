BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRT. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

