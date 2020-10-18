Brokerages Set Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Target Price at $78.67

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

