Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period.

NYSE SHO opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

