Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.69. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 135,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains GP by 37.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains GP by 67.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 585,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,760,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

