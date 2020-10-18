Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $6.56 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

