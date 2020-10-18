Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,291 shares of company stock worth $3,543,295. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.