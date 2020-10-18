Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,942.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03, a PEG ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

