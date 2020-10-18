(BRK.A) (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Stock Price Up 0.3%

(BRK.A) (OTCMKTS:BRK.A)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $320,761.28 and last traded at $318,504.00. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317,540.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323,251.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292,405.07.

(BRK.A) (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The company reported $3,420.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.84 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

