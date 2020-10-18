British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £150.78 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg bought 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($197.00).

Chris Grigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Chris Grigg bought 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £363.88 ($475.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,919.08 ($19,491.87).

British Land stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.48).

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.