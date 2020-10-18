Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $144.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

