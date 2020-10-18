Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FBM stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

