Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OEC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.