Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $673.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

