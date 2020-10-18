Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

