Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

