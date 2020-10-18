Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 44,326 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,326 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 682,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,050. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

