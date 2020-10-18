Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $83,719,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 348.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,032 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $156.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

