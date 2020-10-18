Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FS Bancorp worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

