Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

