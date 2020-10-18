Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

