Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medifast by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

