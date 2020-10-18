Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock worth $3,051,734. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.91 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

