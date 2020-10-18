Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $114.52 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.