Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 180.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $3,795,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.