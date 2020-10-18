Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 211,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

