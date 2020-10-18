Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $930,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.