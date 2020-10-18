Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $275,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MYR Group by 188.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $44.54 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

