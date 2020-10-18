Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $270,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $270,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

