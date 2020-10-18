Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

