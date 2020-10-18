Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.