Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

