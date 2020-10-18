Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.