Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

